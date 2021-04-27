Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:GLW traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

