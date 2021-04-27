Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

