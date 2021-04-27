R.P. Boggs & Co. Purchases 10,043 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.45. 273,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,110,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

