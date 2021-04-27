Zacks: Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.63. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $9.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

CPE stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

