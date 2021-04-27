John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of JBT traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $142.00. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.43. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

