Delta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

