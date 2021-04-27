CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 90,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

