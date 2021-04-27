Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,361,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

