Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $171,470,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

NYSE TYL traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.83. 3,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,700. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.