O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $520.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $523.74.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $6.31 on Friday, reaching $532.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $539.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

