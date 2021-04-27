Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,803. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $100.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99.

