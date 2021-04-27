BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 974 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.12. 15,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,302. The company has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.56. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

