Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,604. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

