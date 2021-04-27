First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

FSFG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

