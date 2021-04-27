HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 25,653 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Friedman Industries worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,358. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

