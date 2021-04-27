TriumphX Market Cap Tops $5.83 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 231.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $508,429.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00067328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.00788314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.58 or 0.08134469 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

