Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.29. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,218. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

