imbrex (REX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $197,465.29 and approximately $16.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00067328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.00788314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.58 or 0.08134469 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

