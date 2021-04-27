SafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.38 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $352.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,209.84 or 1.00388524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00041429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.61 or 0.01184828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00522879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.96 or 0.00385416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00133718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003673 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

