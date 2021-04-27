FLO (FLO) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $85,377.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

