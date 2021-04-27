Aragon Court Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $17.09 million and $77,108.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00067328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.00788314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.58 or 0.08134469 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

