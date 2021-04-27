Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $2.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $12.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,834. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

