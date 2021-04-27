Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Reduced by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of FNDE remained flat at $$31.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 24,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,010. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

