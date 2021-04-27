Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. 173,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,561,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

