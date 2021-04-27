Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 665,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

