Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 67,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,658. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.