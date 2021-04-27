Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

