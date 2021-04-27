Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $153.72 and a 1-year high of $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

