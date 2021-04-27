Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $380.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

