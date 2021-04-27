Credit Suisse Group Boosts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $33.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,003. The stock has a market cap of $819.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

