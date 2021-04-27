People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP Sells $2,681,535.20 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20.

PBCT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 114,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,421. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in People’s United Financial by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.