Narwhal Capital Management Grows Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $916.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.