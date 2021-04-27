Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 3,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.