Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.43. 62,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,831. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,934.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

