Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.67. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

