Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NYSE CB traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $167.01. 7,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

