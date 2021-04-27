R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $5.45 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $200.24. The company had a trading volume of 120,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,835. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.31 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.90. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

