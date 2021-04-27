Narwhal Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $1,667,000.

TBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 7,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

