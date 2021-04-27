East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.24% of East Stone Acquisition worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 962,022 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,626,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 348,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 974,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 26,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

