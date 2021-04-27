Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 3,805 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 99,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

