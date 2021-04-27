Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 183,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

