HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

