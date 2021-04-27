iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,473,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

