Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

DRE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

