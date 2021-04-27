Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 29,160 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 2,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

