Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

