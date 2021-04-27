FLC Capital Advisors Invests $5.20 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,384,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,741,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,595 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

