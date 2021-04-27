Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.24 and last traded at $87.09. Approximately 20,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,027,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,224,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

