Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.35 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

