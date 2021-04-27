FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 458,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

